Give those ovens a rest and beat the heat by heading over to Bone Daddy’s with rotating deals all month long on its iconic barbeque sandwiches and burgers.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate an August Summer in Texas – the hottest month of the year – and National Sandwich Month too!

Escape the heat at Dallas’ Bone Daddy’s and savor their mouthwatering barbecue sandwiches and burgers. Stay cool as featured sandwiches are $3 off each week in August!

National Sandwich Month

Week 1: Indulge in The Yardbird and The Country Club.

Week 2: Savor The Flying Pig and The Carolina.

Week 3: Relish The Daddy Burger and The Texana.

Week 4: Satisfy your cravings with the new Mike’s Hot Chicken sandwich.

Don’t miss out on these delectable deals! Enjoy the perfect mix of flavors and everything Bone Daddy’s has to offer. Get it now while the offer lasts!