DALLAS (KDAF) — Staycations are all the talk this summer, but how about a staycation with a time machine? Jeremy Turner is the creator of Dallas’ only known 90’s themed Airbnb.

“I really wanted to make my guests feel like a kid again, and so I thought where better to do that than the 90’s”, said Turner.

The home is filled with unique and original objects such as an old Blockbuster sign, 90’s phones, VHS tapes, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and a huge “Officer Big Mac” from McDonald’s in the backyard.

Turner said each piece was found from places all over the country as well as through thrift shops and eBay. Art on the wall was created and painted by Turner and his wife.

If you’re looking to for a fun staycation or a family fun place to gather for any small events, this Airbnb is a great option.

Turner’s other Airbnb’s include “The Kevin” which is a tribute to the Christmas movie “Home Alone”, and “The McFly” with an 80’s and “Back to the Future” theme.

You can book this Airbnb and any of the others by visiting their page on Airbnb.