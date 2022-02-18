FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas has earned yet another Academy of Country Music (ACM) nomination for Club of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards.

The awards show will be live-streamed on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s an honor to be nominated for another ACM ‘Club of the Year’ award. Our team has worked so hard through the challenges of the last two years. From being one of the first venues to reopen in 2020 to celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2021, Billy Bob’s Texas has remained dedicated to safely bringing great entertainment to The World’s Largest Honky Tonk,” Billy Minick, Billy Bob’s Texas Partner, said in a news release.

This is the 14th time Billy Bob’s Texas has been nominated by ACM. For more information, visit www.acmcountry.com. For tickets, click here.