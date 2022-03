(STACKER) — The United States is the biggest economy in the world, with a GDP of more than $20.5 trillion.

Each of the country’s states and Washington D.C. represent standalone economies that do business with a variety of other states and countries. The U.S. Census Bureau tracks all imports and exports by states, giving a clear picture of the biggest trading partners for each.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest trading partners with Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports and exports in 2019 with Texas

#40. Nigeria

– Total trade: $1.6 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Cereals ($327.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($274.2 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($241.8 million)



– Imports: $147.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($119.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($18.9 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($1.7 million)

#39. Philippines

– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($456.7 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($908.4 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($82.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($46.8 million)



– Imports: $756.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($283.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($230.2 million)

— Furniture; Bedding Etc; Lamps Nesoi Etc; Prefab Bd ($73.0 million)

#38. Norway

– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($667.7 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($610.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($272.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($126.2 million)



– Imports: $662.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($240.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($157.7 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($70.2 million)

#37. Costa Rica

– Total trade: $2.1 billion ($1.1 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.1 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($213.3 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($119.2 million)



– Imports: $498.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($272.6 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($69.9 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($42.3 million)

#36. Guatemala

– Total trade: $2.2 billion ($1.0 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.2 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($183.5 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($38.3 million)



– Imports: $577.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($221.6 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($155.5 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($103.4 million)

#35. Panama

– Total trade: $2.2 billion ($2.2 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.8 billion)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($278.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($38.8 million)



– Imports: $12.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($5.1 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($2.7 million)

— Works Of Art, Collectors’ Pieces And Antiques ($1.2 million)

#34. Ecuador

– Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.5 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($162.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($109.3 million)



– Imports: $400.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($309.3 million)

— Edible Preparations Of Meat, Fish, Crustaceans Etc ($31.7 million)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($18.9 million)

#33. Hong Kong

– Total trade: $2.6 billion ($2.2 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($201.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($137.6 million)



– Imports: $185.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($71.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($48.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($19.1 million)

#32. Indonesia

– Total trade: $2.7 billion ($511.0 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($878.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($170.8 million)

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($132.2 million)



– Imports: $1.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($168.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($122.8 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($121.2 million)

#31. Iraq

– Total trade: $2.9 billion ($2.3 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $293.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($122.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($53.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($22.7 million)



– Imports: $2.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.6 billion)

— Soap Etc; Waxes, Polish Etc; Candles; Dental Preps ($40,735)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($10,000)

#30. Turkey

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($112.1 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($298.0 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($279.0 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($272.3 million)



– Imports: $1.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($338.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($246.0 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($172.7 million)

#29. Argentina

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($1.6 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($891.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($574.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($204.1 million)



– Imports: $685.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($232.0 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($151.3 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($86.9 million)

#28. Australia

– Total trade: $3.4 billion ($2.3 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.1 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($533.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($317.5 million)



– Imports: $553.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($114.2 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($85.6 million)

— Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($64.6 million)

#27. Israel

– Total trade: $3.4 billion ($480.0 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($306.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($166.7 million)



– Imports: $1.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($397.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($300.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($260.6 million)

#26. Peru

– Total trade: $3.5 billion ($2.9 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $3.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.2 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($269.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($212.2 million)



– Imports: $293.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($79.2 million)

— Zinc And Articles Thereof ($37.4 million)

— Ores, Slag And Ash ($34.1 million)

#25. Spain

– Total trade: $4.4 billion ($1.1 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $2.8 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.9 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($156.8 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($119.0 million)



– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($306.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($290.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($259.9 million)

#24. Ireland

– Total trade: $4.4 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $1.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($975.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($46.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($30.3 million)



– Imports: $3.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.6 billion)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($1.0 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($230.2 million)

#23. United Arab Emirates

– Total trade: $4.4 billion ($2.6 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $3.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($879.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($678.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($443.3 million)



– Imports: $932.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($292.0 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($257.0 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($144.8 million)

#22. Russia

– Total trade: $4.8 billion ($3.0 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $902.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($447.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($93.4 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($70.0 million)



– Imports: $3.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.2 billion)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($219.5 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($145.9 million)

#21. Belgium

– Total trade: $5.4 billion ($2.9 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $4.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Organic Chemicals ($1.4 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.2 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($329.9 million)



– Imports: $1.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($345.4 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($180.4 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($169.1 million)

#20. Chile

– Total trade: $5.5 billion ($4.5 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $5.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.6 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($327.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($271.0 million)



– Imports: $513.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($127.8 million)

— Copper And Articles Thereof ($124.3 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($58.9 million)

#19. Saudi Arabia

– Total trade: $6.4 billion ($985.9 million trade deficit)



– Exports: $2.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($638.1 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($594.3 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($416.1 million)



– Imports: $3.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.5 billion)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($50.7 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($49.0 million)

#18. Thailand

– Total trade: $6.5 billion ($839.7 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $3.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.3 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($607.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($181.3 million)



– Imports: $2.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($860.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($745.1 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($341.4 million)

#17. Singapore

– Total trade: $7.2 billion ($4.8 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $6.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.9 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($721.1 million)



– Imports: $1.2 billion

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($415.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($284.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($228.3 million)

#16. France

– Total trade: $8.0 billion ($1.4 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $4.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.7 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($550.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($413.5 million)



– Imports: $3.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($906.7 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($369.3 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($300.0 million)

#15. Italy

– Total trade: $8.0 billion ($178.0 million trade surplus)



– Exports: $4.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.8 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($333.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($221.8 million)



– Imports: $3.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($449.6 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($365.3 million)

#14. Colombia

– Total trade: $8.3 billion ($1.8 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $5.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.9 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($684.8 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($438.6 million)



– Imports: $3.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.9 billion)

— Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($97.2 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($62.1 million)

#13. Malaysia

– Total trade: $9.6 billion ($6.3 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $1.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($509.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($415.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($176.6 million)



– Imports: $8.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.8 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($352.2 million)

— Furniture; Bedding Etc; Lamps Nesoi Etc; Prefab Bd ($168.3 million)

#12. Taiwan

– Total trade: $12.2 billion ($4.9 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $8.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($4.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 billion)



– Imports: $3.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($702.9 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($380.8 million)

#11. Germany

– Total trade: $12.6 billion ($3.5 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $4.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($799.8 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($697.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($680.9 million)



– Imports: $8.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.2 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.8 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($611.7 million)

#10. India

– Total trade: $12.7 billion ($4.4 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $8.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($5.0 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.2 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($411.3 million)



– Imports: $4.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($561.6 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($552.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($322.0 million)

#9. Netherlands

– Total trade: $13.2 billion ($10.0 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $11.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($7.7 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.2 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($907.8 million)



– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($318.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($231.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($191.5 million)

#8. United Kingdom

– Total trade: $15.1 billion ($4.1 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $9.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($5.8 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($845.4 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($786.2 million)



– Imports: $5.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 billion)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($695.9 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($694.9 million)

#7. Vietnam

– Total trade: $15.5 billion ($10.9 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $2.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($754.0 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($455.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($390.3 million)



– Imports: $13.2 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($556.3 million)

— Furniture; Bedding Etc; Lamps Nesoi Etc; Prefab Bd ($508.5 million)

#6. Brazil

– Total trade: $17.7 billion ($8.6 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $13.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($7.5 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($912.8 million)



– Imports: $4.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($691.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($617.4 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($597.3 million)

#5. Korea, South

– Total trade: $25.6 billion ($7.5 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $16.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.3 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.7 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.3 billion)



– Imports: $9.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.0 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($1.0 billion)

#4. Japan

– Total trade: $35.3 billion ($12.8 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $11.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($6.0 billion)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.5 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($796.4 million)



– Imports: $24.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($18.2 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.4 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 billion)

#3. China

– Total trade: $44.3 billion ($22.5 billion trade deficit)



– Exports: $10.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.4 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.1 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.6 billion)



– Imports: $33.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($12.0 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.7 billion)

— Furniture; Bedding Etc; Lamps Nesoi Etc; Prefab Bd ($1.7 billion)

#2. Canada

– Total trade: $47.4 billion ($9.7 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $28.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.6 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.3 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.2 billion)



– Imports: $18.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($6.6 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.2 billion)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.3 billion)

#1. Mexico

– Total trade: $212.9 billion ($4.3 billion trade surplus)



– Exports: $108.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($24.6 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($22.5 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($20.4 billion)



– Imports: $104.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.5 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($22.4 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.9 billion)