MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience’ projects the brush stokes of Van Gogh paintings in larger-than-life cascades of color.

Opening Friday, the interactive art exhibit will be presented for a limited time in McAllen.

(Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

The show will bring 300 of the artist’s pieces to life through a one-hour-long exhibit filled with music, Van Gogh’s quotes, letters, sketches and art.

This event had been in the works since 2020, with the exhibit’s first showing in 2021. Fanny Curtat, an art historian for “Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience,” is delighted the show continues its tour.

“We created this during COVID, so that meant we created it remotely,” Curtat told ValleyCentral. “We worked on a project of a such a large scale on our small computers, for the longest time I only saw it on my 13-inch screen computer.”

Curtat and the crew had worked on it for six months “at a fast pace, an incredibly fast pace and to see it for the first time come to life it was incredibly moving.”

(Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Throughout the exhibit, pillars with information of the art pieces are presented, with music playing along mixed in with quotes in English, Dutch and French. Projections fill a room bringing the art to life.

Curtat explained to ValleyCentral how the art of projection mapping, having one image flow with the other without overlapping, creates a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The attraction of these experiences that have something of an enchantment to it,” Cutrat said “You’re literally walking into a painting, there’s something magical about that.”

The ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit has toured around 40 cities throughout the United States, creating an unforgettable experience for audiences consisting of families, couples and art gurus.

“When you see kids running around, this show makes sense,” Curtat said. “You just feel the joy of it and the happiness that it brings.”

(Mia Morales/ValleyCentral) (Mia Morales/ValleyCentral) (Mia Morales/ValleyCentral) (Mia Morales/ValleyCentral) (Mia Morales/ValleyCentral) (Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

The art exhibit submerges the audience with a captivating waterfall of colors, movements, creating a Pinterest-like experience, as if being inside a vision board.

“You don’t need to know anything about Van Gogh to be here,” Curtat stated.

The exhibit continues through Jan. 12, 2023, at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

Tickets are still on sale at the McAllen Convention Center website and McAllen “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” website.