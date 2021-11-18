Beto O’Rourke visits the RGV after launching campaign for Texas Governor

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCenral) – Beto O’Rourke made his first visit to the Rio Grande Valley since announcing his run for Governor.

O’Rourke started off the day meeting with local school board members from across the area. He stated he wants to hear more from teachers on how the state can improve education methods across the state.

“The number one ranked most resilient school in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Rio Grande Valley,” O’Rourke said. “They’re producing some of the best schools and students in the state of Texas including the number one most ranked resilience school in the entire state right now. And what I’ve heard from them is that they need a partner as Governor who is going to listen to them.”

O’Rourke also met with Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez to discuss how the RGV is battling COVID-19.

But besides aiming to improve healthcare, O’Rourke added he also wants to focus on immigration.

He said the federal government needs to change immigration policies and also wants to change immigration policies in the state.

“We don’t need a governor that comes to the border for photo opportunities and uses rhetoric like invasion and asks Texans to take matters into their own hands because it is exactly that kind of rhetoric that prompted someone to travel to El Paso and murder 23 people in a Walmart,” O’Rourke said.

There are more visits to the RGV planned for O’Rourke and said he wants to help the area grow.

“I’m really encouraged and I’m really proud of what is happening here, but I do see room for improvement.”