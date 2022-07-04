DALLAS (KDAF) — Because hot dogs and hamburgers may be synonymous with Fourth of July, that begs a particular question: how can vegans get in on the Independence Day celebrations?

Cue Independence From Meat Day. Independence From Meat Day is a holiday observed by the world that happens to fall on July 4.

According to NationalToday.com, “The Vegetarian Awareness Network founded Independence From Meat Dayn Knoxville, Tennessee. The reason why Independence From Meat Day is celebrated on July 4 is that it is also one of the most popular days in the world for grilling meat outside.”

So in observation of Independence From Meat Day, here is a list of the best vegan restaurants in Dallas, according to Happy Cow:

Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill

Spiral Diner & Bakery

El Palote Panaderia

Tiki Loco

Project Pollo

Kalachandji’s

Goji Cafe

Belse

D’Vegan

Nature’s Plate

For more, visit Happy Cow.