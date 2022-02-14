DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is in the air on this Valentine’s Day, and what better way to publicly declare your love than by a proposal. Before you tie the not, it is important to know what you are signing up for.

Did you know the average wedding costs $22,500? That is a lot of dough! So why not get married in the perfect spot, as WalletHub announces the best places to get married in 2022.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Here were the top 10 places, according to the study:

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL Knoxville, TN Tulsa, OK El Paso, TX Tampa, FL Laredo, TX Atlanta, GA Charleston, WV