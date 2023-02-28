Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +20.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
1 / 30
Stacker
#30. AT&T (T)
– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.20)
– Market cap: $137.2 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
2 / 30
Stacker
#29. Celanese Corp. Class A (CE)
– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.18)
– Market cap: $12.8 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Specialty Chemicals
3 / 30
Stacker
#28. Westlake Corp. (WLK)
– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$1.14)
– Market cap: $15.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Commodity Chemicals
4 / 30
Stacker
#27. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)
– Last week price change: -0.8% (-$1.03)
– Market cap: $42.6 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Household Products
5 / 30
Stacker
#26. Globe Life (GL)
– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.90)
– Market cap: $11.8 billion
– Headquarters: Mckinney
– Sector: Life & Health Insurance
6 / 30
Stacker
#25. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)
– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.22)
– Market cap: $6.1 billion
– Headquarters: The Woodlands
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
7 / 30
Stacker
#24. Baker Hughes Co. Class A (BKR)
– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.21)
– Market cap: $30.7 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
8 / 30
Stacker
#23. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)
– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.53)
– Market cap: $450.9 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
9 / 30
Stacker
#22. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)
– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.44)
– Market cap: $3.8 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Health Care Services
10 / 30
Stacker
#21. Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR)
– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.05)
– Market cap: $6.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
11 / 30
Stacker
#20. NOV (NOV)
– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.02)
– Market cap: $8.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
12 / 30
Stacker
#19. KBR (KBR)
– Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.00)
– Market cap: $7.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Research & Consulting Services
13 / 30
Stacker
#18. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.28)
– Market cap: $8.5 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Regional Banks
14 / 30
Stacker
#17. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)
– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.11)
– Market cap: $5.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Health Care Services
15 / 30
Stacker
#16. Darling Ingredients (DAR)
– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.42)
– Market cap: $10.7 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Agricultural Products
16 / 30
Stacker
#15. ConocoPhillips (COP)
– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.13)
– Market cap: $128.3 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
17 / 30
Stacker
#14. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)
– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.58)
– Market cap: $77.0 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
18 / 30
Stacker
#13. Copart (CPRT)
– Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.83)
– Market cap: $16.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Diversified Support Services
19 / 30
Stacker
#12. Halliburton Co. (HAL)
– Last week price change: +1.3% (+$0.49)
– Market cap: $33.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
20 / 30
Stacker
#11. Oasis Petroleum (CHRD)
– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$3.03)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
21 / 30
Stacker
#10. Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)
– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$3.14)
– Market cap: $49.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
22 / 30
Stacker
#9. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)
– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$1.82)
– Market cap: $17.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
23 / 30
Stacker
#8. Phillips 66 (PSX)
– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$2.46)
– Market cap: $47.3 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
24 / 30
Stacker
#7. APA Corp. (APA)
– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.13)
– Market cap: $12.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
25 / 30
Stacker
#6. Quanta Services (PWR)
– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$5.74)
– Market cap: $23.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Construction & Engineering
26 / 30
Stacker
#5. Diamondback Energy (FANG)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$7.70)
– Market cap: $26.1 billion
– Headquarters: Midland
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
27 / 30
Stacker
#4. Cheniere Energy (LNG)
– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$12.90)
– Market cap: $38.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
28 / 30
Stacker
#3. Coterra Energy (CTRA)
– Last week price change: +9.2% (+$2.16)
– Market cap: $20.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
29 / 30
Stacker
#2. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)
– Last week price change: +11.9% (+$0.59)
– Market cap: $6.1 billion
– Headquarters: Spring
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
30 / 30
Stacker
#1. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)
– Last week price change: +20.8% (+$4.86)
– Market cap: $6.8 billion
– Headquarters: Fort Worth
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production