Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +20.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. AT&T (T)

– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$0.20)

– Market cap: $137.2 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

#29. Celanese Corp. Class A (CE)

– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.18)

– Market cap: $12.8 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#28. Westlake Corp. (WLK)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$1.14)

– Market cap: $15.5 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Commodity Chemicals

#27. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

– Last week price change: -0.8% (-$1.03)

– Market cap: $42.6 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Household Products

#26. Globe Life (GL)

– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.90)

– Market cap: $11.8 billion

– Headquarters: Mckinney

– Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#25. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)

– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.22)

– Market cap: $6.1 billion

– Headquarters: The Woodlands

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#24. Baker Hughes Co. Class A (BKR)

– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.21)

– Market cap: $30.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#23. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.53)

– Market cap: $450.9 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

#22. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.44)

– Market cap: $3.8 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Health Care Services

#21. Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR)

– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.05)

– Market cap: $6.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#20. NOV (NOV)

– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.02)

– Market cap: $8.5 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#19. KBR (KBR)

– Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.00)

– Market cap: $7.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Research & Consulting Services

#18. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.28)

– Market cap: $8.5 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Regional Banks

#17. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)

– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.11)

– Market cap: $5.1 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Health Care Services

#16. Darling Ingredients (DAR)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.42)

– Market cap: $10.7 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Agricultural Products

#15. ConocoPhillips (COP)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$1.13)

– Market cap: $128.3 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#14. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.58)

– Market cap: $77.0 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#13. Copart (CPRT)

– Last week price change: +1.2% (+$0.83)

– Market cap: $16.5 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Diversified Support Services

#12. Halliburton Co. (HAL)

– Last week price change: +1.3% (+$0.49)

– Market cap: $33.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

#11. Oasis Petroleum (CHRD)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$3.03)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#10. Valero Energy Corp. (VLO)

– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$3.14)

– Market cap: $49.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#9. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$1.82)

– Market cap: $17.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#8. Phillips 66 (PSX)

– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$2.46)

– Market cap: $47.3 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#7. APA Corp. (APA)

– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$1.13)

– Market cap: $12.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#6. Quanta Services (PWR)

– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$5.74)

– Market cap: $23.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Construction & Engineering

#5. Diamondback Energy (FANG)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$7.70)

– Market cap: $26.1 billion

– Headquarters: Midland

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#4. Cheniere Energy (LNG)

– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$12.90)

– Market cap: $38.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

#3. Coterra Energy (CTRA)

– Last week price change: +9.2% (+$2.16)

– Market cap: $20.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#2. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)

– Last week price change: +11.9% (+$0.59)

– Market cap: $6.1 billion

– Headquarters: Spring

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#1. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

– Last week price change: +20.8% (+$4.86)

– Market cap: $6.8 billion

– Headquarters: Fort Worth

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production