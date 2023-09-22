DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Observer Best of Dallas® annually recognizes and celebrates outstanding businesses, individuals, and places in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

This year the spotlight is on local influencers, fellow online

subject-matter experts who are devoted to uncovering new and exciting

places worth visiting, exploring the latest trends and highlighting the fascinating

people who call Big D home.

The nominees and winners cover a wide range of categories, including over 250 restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, cultural institutions, local personalities and more. Winners are typically selected through a combination of public voting and the expertise of the Dallas Observer’s editorial team.

“Best of Dallas” serves as a guide for locals and visitors looking to explore and experience the best that Dallas has to offer in various aspects of life, from dining and nightlife to arts and culture.

