DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to everything. From food to drinks to fun, there is something for everyone, making Big D the perfect sport for just about everyone.

Dallas Observer wanted to find the best though and embarked on their mission to see what the best places in Dallas are.

So, which places did Dallasites say were the best? Here are just some of the winners:

Best Burger – Shady’s Burgers & Brewhaha

Best Restaurant – Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse

Best Waterpark – Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

Best Neighborhood – Lakewood

Best Hotel – The Lorenzo Hotel & The Statler Dallas (Tie)

Best Museum – Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum

For the full list of winners look below:

Photo courtesy Dallas Observer.