DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites, you have spoken!

Dallas Observer asked you, the people of Dallas, what some of your favorite places were and you answered, giving them your answers for topics like Best Burger in Dallas, Best Restaurant in Dallas, Best Waterparks, the list goes on.

If you happened to miss out on CW33’s Best of Dallas Special, don’t worry. We got you covered. Watch the video player above to see the full special.

Look below to see a full list of winners:

Photo courtesy Dallas Observer.