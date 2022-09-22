DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.

As a part of Dallas Observer’s yearly Best of Dallas campaign, Dallas Observer asked Dallasites themselves which neighborhoods are the best neighborhoods in the metroplex.

Here are the five neighborhoods readers said were the best:

Oak Cliff

Coppell

The Cedars

Lakewood

Uptown

For more information, visit Dallas Observer.