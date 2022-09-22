DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to learn more about the world around you, the best place to do it is at a museum and if you’re in Dallas there are tons of options to choose from.

Dallas is home to some of the best museums in the nation showcasing not only the history of Dallas but also the city’s vibrant art, nature, and science.

Dallas Observer has set out to see which one is the best and so far has narrowed its search down to five museums. Here is their list:

Rainbow Vomit

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Nasher Sculpture Center

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

