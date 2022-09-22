DALLAS (KDAF) — There is so much to do and see in Dallas, that’s what makes it one of the best places to visit in the country.

Not only are there iconic and fun things to do in Dallas, but there are fun and iconic places to stay. From luxury hotels to massive Airbnbs, the possibilities are endless. Today, though we want to focus on the hotels.

Dallas Observer is in the midst of its Best of Dallas campaign, an effort to find the very best Dallas has to offer. They have asked and the people have spoken, narrowing down the best hotels in the metroplex to five locations.

Here are their top five hotels in Dallas:

Omni Hotel Dallas

The Statler Hotel

Lorenzo Hotel

The Virgin Hotel Dallas

The Joule Hotel Dallas

