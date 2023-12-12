DALLAS (KDAF) — New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and venues will hike their prices significantly during the holiday, stretching people’s wallets even thinner in the wake of inflation. Celebrations are better in some places than others, though.

To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 26 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. The data set ranges from the legality of fireworks and the nightlife options per capita to food affordability and forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.

Orlando topped the list, followed by San Diego, New York City, Las Vegas and Atlanta in the top five. Two Texas cities made the top 20 — San Antonio placed 15th while Houston took 17th.

See the full list and an in-depth look at the top cities here.