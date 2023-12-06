The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Beard Papa’s, known for its delicious Japanese cream puffs, solidified its position as a leader in the dessert and tea scene. The renowned chain secured the top spot in “Best Dessert Chains in America” by food and lifestyle platform, Eat This.

According to Eat This, Beard Papa’s stands out for its unique and innovative approach to sweet treats, solidifying its place as an industry leader.

2301 N. Central Expressway, Plano, TX

“Beard Papa’s has redefined the dessert experience, offering a delightful array of Japanese cream puffs that have captured the hearts and taste buds of Americans. Being crowned the best dessert chain is a testament to their dedication to quality and innovation,” states Brittany Natale, the author of the Eat This article.

To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com , contact marketing@beardpapas.com ,or on social media @beardpapas.