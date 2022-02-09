DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scammers.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion, and if you’re going all out for your loved one this season, make sure you are taking caution with your money.

Impostor websites

It is easy to create a website. It may look like an official jewelry store, but it could end up being a scam.

Red flags to look out for:

Products are available at extreme discounts.

The seller requests customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency.

Customer service is unreachable.

Romance scams

These types of scammers go for emotionally vulnerable people who often have just gotten out of a relationship.

Red flags to look out for:

The relationship moves very fast.

You never meet in person.

They ask for money.

Wrong number scam

If you receive a text message from an unknown or wrong phone number it is best not to answer, for it may lead to solicitation and scamming.

Red flags to look out for:

The messages don’t stop.

The sender directs you to sign up for a website.

They try to get your personal information.

Fake florist scam

Red flags to look out for:

The business has no or bad reviews

You can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee.

The deal is too good to be true.