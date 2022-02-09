DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scammers.
According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion, and if you’re going all out for your loved one this season, make sure you are taking caution with your money.
Impostor websites
It is easy to create a website. It may look like an official jewelry store, but it could end up being a scam.
Red flags to look out for:
- Products are available at extreme discounts.
- The seller requests customers pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency.
- Customer service is unreachable.
Romance scams
These types of scammers go for emotionally vulnerable people who often have just gotten out of a relationship.
Red flags to look out for:
- The relationship moves very fast.
- You never meet in person.
- They ask for money.
Wrong number scam
If you receive a text message from an unknown or wrong phone number it is best not to answer, for it may lead to solicitation and scamming.
Red flags to look out for:
- The messages don’t stop.
- The sender directs you to sign up for a website.
- They try to get your personal information.
Fake florist scam
Red flags to look out for:
- The business has no or bad reviews
- You can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee.
- The deal is too good to be true.