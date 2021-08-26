Baylor University holds ribbon cutting, dedication for renovated historic building

WACO, Texas – Baylor University formally re-dedicated the newly-renovated Tidwell Bible Building on Wednesday afternoon.

This is one of many historic buildings making up the core of the University’s campus. The renovation and careful preservation of the 67-year-old building was planned as part of the $300 million in capital improvements to support the Give Light Campaign – the University’s fundraising campaign – as Baylor pursues R1 status as a Christian research university.

“It’s also important not just to preserve the history, and to remind us of what this building means to this campus – and really, what it represents about our mission – but also to make it a facility that really meets the needs of our faculty and staff and students today,” says Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone.

Construction on Tidwell was completed six months early – which allowed for faculty to move into their new offices over the summer and classes to begin this week for a new generation of Baylor students.

The project was funded through a lead gift of $15 million from The Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park, Kansas, and a completion gift from the late Barbara “Babs” Nell Baugh, of San Antonio, and The Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation.

Tidwell Bible Building opened in 1954, and nearly every Baylor student since then has taken classes within its walls.

The renovated Tidwell carries on a rich tradition of serving the majority of the University’s population as it houses faculty offices for the religion, history and sociology departments – and features renovated technology-enabled classrooms and greater accessibility to enable technology-enhanced learning.

New student commons areas were created on the entry level in the Eula Mae and John Baugh Foyer. Graduate seminar rooms, conference rooms and a dedicated graduate student lounge also were created through the renovation.

The Tidwell Bible Building was named after Baylor professor Josiah Blake Tidwell – who taught scripture classes for 36 years, and was the founder of the current Department of Religion in 1910.