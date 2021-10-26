HS Football Showdown: Creekview vs. North Side
October 28 2021 07:00 pm

Baylor Scott & White Health extends COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – Baylor Scott & White Health has decided to extend its employee and provider vaccination deadline.

Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest sent FOX 44 the following statement on Monday afternoon:

“We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy. As of Oct.13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance. We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15.”

– Megan Snipes, Baylor Scott & White Health – Hillcrest Sr Marketing & Public Relations Consultant

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News