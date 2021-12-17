HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As 2021 comes to an end, former United States President Barack Obama shares his top hits of 2021.

Obama shared his list of “Favorite Music of 2021” Friday Morning on his social media account.

The former President admitted he has always enjoyed a wide variety of music, “so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year.”

These artists include Bad Bunny, Farruko, Lil Nas X, Lizzo ft. Cardi B and other various artists.

The full list goes as follows:

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B

Pepas by Farruko

Volvi by Aventura & Bad Bunny

YA by YENDRY

Patria Y Vida by Yotuel, gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, el Funky

Go Down Eh by Spice ft. Sean Paul & Shaggy

In My Blood by MO3 & Mooray

Walking At A Downtown Pace by Parquet Courts

The Only Heartbreaker by Mitski

I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War on Drugs ft. Lucius

Tala Tannam by Mdou Moctar

Magnolia Blues by Adia Victoria

Witchoo by Durand Jones & The Indications & Aaron Frazer

Formwela 10 by Esperanza Spalding

Gold Chains by Genesis Owusu

Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile

Woman by Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol

Freedom by Jon Batiste

It’s Way With Me by Wye Oak

Nobody by Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill

Nightflyer by Allison Russell

Notice by Tammy Lakkis

Armash by Teddy Afro

Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To by Courtney Barnett

Headshots (4R Da Locals) by Isaiah Rashad

Boomerang by Yebba

Additionally, Obama hopes that anyone exploring his top music hits will find a new artist or song they can add to their own playlist.

For more of Obama’s playlists, you can visit his foundation’s website here.