Band members from across Texas remember Darin Johns, AHS director killed in Friday bus crash

TEXAS (Nexstar)- Across Texas, band directors are honoring Andrews High School Band Director Darin Johns. Johns was one of three people killed in a bus crash last Friday as the team headed to Sweetwater to perform at a playoff football game.

“I’m going to miss Darin’s organization, his sense of community when it comes to the network of band directors. He was a fierce competitor, but also a friend to everyone he met,” said Jay Lester, Abilene ISD Executive Director of Fine Arts.

Former student and Band Director at Wylie West Junior High, Chris Brannon, says his career was shaped by Johns who inspired him to become a band director himself.

“At Colorado City, at Andrews, he was able to empower those students to make it to state marching contests, to represent their community and be proud of the product they put on the field. He not only poured into the kids that way, he poured into future educators as well.”

Today, bands from Sweetwater High and Big Spring High played the halftime show during the rescheduled playoff game in honor of Andrews High and the Might Mustang Band. They spent the last couple of days learning the AHS school song.