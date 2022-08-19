Bailee Madison shared that she was a huge fan of the original “Pretty Little Liars” series and it was actually actress Lucy Hale who told her about “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and encouraged her to audition. Bailee shared what the casting process was like and talked about her character Imogen, who she says is going through a lot, but has a lot to give. She also talked about the reaction fans have been having to the new series and said she is very humbled to be a part of the “Pretty Little Liars” universe.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is streaming now on HBO Max. The final three episodes of the first season drop on Thursday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 17, 2022.