DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets are up for sale for Monster Jam at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 19.

In a tweet, AT&T Stadium wants fans of Grave Digger and monster trucks to know that one of the best shows on four huge wheels is coming to town, “Come see Grave Digger one of the most decorated Monster Jam truck in the world at #AttStadium on February 19th! @MonsterJam is only TWO WEEKS away!”

Fans of Monster Jam can rejoice in the return of some of the most famous trucks in the world to AT&T Stadium with some fun competition. “Monster Jam promises to put families on the edge of their seats in this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event.”

