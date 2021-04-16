Bad Bunny concert tickets sell out within minutes around Texas, fan creates meme that is too relatable

Pictures of Oscar Guerrero shared on Facebook Monday, following the announcement that Bad Bunny would be coming to the Rio Grande Valley. [Courtesy: Oscar Guerrero]

UPDATE: The Payne Arena announced Thursday evening that all tickets for the show were sold during the pre-sale. No tickets will be sold on Friday.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Since the announcement that reggaeton icon Bad Bunny would be making a stop in the RGV during his tour, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, fans have expressed grief amidst the excitement, in anticipation of expensive tickets for the show.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Thursday and sold out in parts of Texas.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2022 will be coming to the Rio Grande Valley. Latin artist Bad Bunny will be performing at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Although the excitement was evident on social media following the announcement, fans quickly expressed grief in the only form people on the internet seem to know how, through memes.

Bad Bunny’s popularity coupled with the absence of live music due to the pandemic, brought RGV residents to the conclusion that tickets would inevitably be out of reach and expensive.

Oscar Guerrero holding up a sign asking for money to buy tickets to see Bad Bunny. [Courtesy: Oscar Guerrero]

Alamo resident Oscar Guerrero, 27, decided to make light of the situation and created a meme that he knew would resonate with everyone.

“I was at work, and I saw a piece of cardboard,” said Guerrero. “I told one of my coworkers that it would be a good idea to make the meme.”

Guerrero wrote “HELP Bad Bunny Tickets” on the piece of cardboard and took some pictures outside of his workplace.

He took his creativity a step further and photoshopped himself on the corner of the expressway frontage, to appear as if he was asking oncoming traffic for money to buy Bad Bunny tickets.

Fans on Facebook reacted to his post with nearly 2,500 shares and over 600 laugh reacts.

Though it was posted as a joke, Guerrero did include his Cash App link and says he did get some donations but not even close to the amount he would need to buy a ticket.

Oscar Guerrero’s meme of him photoshopped asking for money in traffic. [Courtesy: Oscar Guerrero]

“I did it for fun, but I really wish I could go,” said Guerrero.

Pre-sale tickets for the show went on sale Thursday afternoon, and to no one’s surprise, frustrated fans reported site crashes and queues of 2,000+ people. Floor tickets are being sold for thousands.

JUST ADDED: Due to popular demand, Bad Bunny has added a 2nd show in Houston at Toyota Center on February 17, 2022!

⁰Get your presale tickets NOW: https://t.co/WtAYm68ftc pic.twitter.com/lG92q9g3jb — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) April 15, 2021

Pre-sale tickets in Dallas sold out within minutes and the Houston Toyota Center added a second show due to the popular demand.