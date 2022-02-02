DALLAS (KDAF) — Weather got you stuck inside with nothing to do? Why not watch a movie? Here are seven movie ideas you can watch, that are now streaming.

Dune (2021)

Plot synopsis: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Plot synopsis: Cast members from all “Harry Potter” films reunite in a retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, including interviews and cast conversations.

The Harder They Fall

Plot synopsis: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Plot synopsis: Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Encanto

Plot synopsis: A young Colombian woman has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Plot synopsis: Writer/director W. Kamau Bell’s exploration of Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to an alleged sexual predator. Comedians, journalists and survivors have a candid, first-of-its-kind conversation about the man, his career and crimes.

tick, tick…BOOM!

Plot synopsis: On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.