AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patricia Schwindt and her former student Razmi [last name omitted] are like family. The two met back in 2008, when she taught him at the Defense Language Institute at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Today, Schwindt sits by as she fears Razmi could be killed at any moment.

Chaos is escalating in Afghanistan, after the country lost control to the Taliban.

People are desperately trying to flee to safety, including Razmi, his wife and five children (Courtesy of Patricia Schwindt)

People are desperately trying to flee to safety, including Razmi, his wife and five children. On Monday morning, Razmi said he tried to go to the airport to see if he could get he and his family help escaping from the U.S. government, but had no luck.

He was working at the military hospital in Kabul, until this past weekend, when the Taliban entered the area.

“What you have seen on social media, on TV… that is real, I saw with my own eyes,” Razmi said. “There are people jumping over the fence, over the concrete walls. Some of them were injured. So many people — like thousands of people — were trying to get into the airport.”

Amid the escalation, Schwindt and Razmi have spoken frequently — and she’s worked to contact the government to get Razmi and his family aid.

“[He’s] worked with our military and saved many American lives,” Schwindt said. “How can our government just leave those men there? …They [the Taliban] will kill every last one of those men AND their families.”

Razmi said he has applied for special immigration VISA.

