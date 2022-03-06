AUSTIN (KXAN) — The general manager of a northwest Austin movie theater believes a real-live bat got into a showing of the new Batman movie as a “prank.”

During a Friday viewing, one of the moviegoers said the film had to be paused when staff realized there was a real-live bat flying around the theater. Video sent to KXAN from Breann Wharton shows the incident.

That viewer says management paused the movie and made multiple attempts to get the bat out, but those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

“Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety,” Heidi Deno, the general manager for Moviehouse & Eatery told KXAN.

The theater offered to give refunds, but a majority of the crowd opted to stay and watch the film, “bat and all,” according to the KXAN viewer who took the video.

It happened at the Moviehouse & Eatery in northwest Austin.

“To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” Deno said.