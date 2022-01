DALLAS (KDAF) – A resident in Austin is having quite the miraculous Monday as they’ve reportedly claimed $1 million in the Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game.

The Texas Lottery says the ticket was bought at Step-In Grocery on Cameron Road. The big winner of $1M has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery says this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. In total, $1,000,000 Crossword offers over $137 million in prizes.