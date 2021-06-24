Attorneys Serving the Community 2021 Luncheon to feature FIFA World Cup Champion Abby Wambach

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — FIFA World Cup Champion Abby Wambach will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Attorneys Serving the Community Luncheon.

Attorneys Serving the Community was founded in 1987 when a group of women lawyers in Dallas joined together to serve the community. Now it has grown into an organization of around 400 women lawyers and law students in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area.

To see our interview with 2019-2020 Lead Chair Rebecca Massiatte, click here.

The organization’s 2021 Luncheon will be online this year. Our anchor Jenny Anchondo will be the mistress of ceremonies and Craig Miller will serve as honorary chair.

The luncheon is set for Friday, June 25. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.