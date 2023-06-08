DALLAS (KDAF) — Bzz! Bzz! The bees have been talking.

If you’re tired of swiping for hours, maybe standing in person will be a good alternative. Bumble, the popular dating app amongst Gen Z and Millennials, is bringing their app to the real world.

In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, which helps support queer women in the culinary industry, Bumble’s IRL Series will have an event in Dallas.

Restaurant Beatrice will be hosting the event at their North Oak Cliff location.

The event is open to everyone 21+ and will include food and drinks. All you have to do is RSVP while spots are still open, which you can do here. The first 100 people to arrive will be admitted.