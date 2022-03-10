DALLAS (KDAF) — The South Dallas Cultural Center is showcasing South Dallas with an exhibit by artist Nitashia Johnson, entitled “The Beauty of South Dallas”.

Nitashia Johnson is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. After graduating in 2008, she studied Design Communication at Texas Woman’s University.

According to the cultural center, from September 2020 to December 2020, she set out to connect with the people of South Dallas and use her talents to capture the landscape of the area.

In her statement on the project’s website, Nitashia says her goal was to capture the current South Dallas before the future arrives, as the people of today’s South Dallas are beautiful and unique.

“The process of capturing the beauty that is an individual’s spirit has always been very intriguing to me. The art of storytelling has always influenced my multimedia artwork, and for that I’m grateful. My eagerness and love for the world and others have pushed me to produce a body of work highlighting environmental spaces, communities, and individual muses. When I started working on the project that I’ve titled The Beauty of South Dallas, Capturing the Now Before the Future, I was excited yet nervous about where to begin. South Dallas is a large area, and I wanted to make sure to capture the essence of the land. I was incredibly thrilled about being given the opportunity to create under the Juanita Craft House Artist Residency, which is supported by the South Dallas Cultural Center. Learning about Juanita Craft’s life and history was truly extraordinary. I was thrilled by her mission to help heal others and her political activism during the Civil Rights Movement. Both the people and the land of South Dallas are beautiful. Many of the older buildings represent the struggles some people have faced growing up here, and, to me, that defines strength. Many areas within South Dallas are being developed, and I fear gentrification. My goal was to capture the current South Dallas before the future arrives because the people and places of today’s South Dallas are quite beautiful and unique indeed.” Nitashia Johnson’s artist statment on The South Dallas Cultural Center’s website.

