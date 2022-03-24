DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington is celebrating National Medal of Honor Day (March 25) with a LIVE groundbreaking ceremony.

You can watch the ceremony on the museum’s Facebook page by clicking here.

City of Arlington officials say there is also time to write a letter for this year’s Medal of Honor Mail Call. Medal of Honor Mail Call is a way for students, businesses and people to learn about and thank our nation’s heroes.

To participate in Medal of Honor Mail Call, click here.