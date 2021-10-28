Are young children closer to getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

WACO, Texas – An FDA Advisory Committee endorsed kid-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday – making children one step closer to the shot.

Waco-McLennan County Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne says she hopes the parents in the community will take advantage of this opportunity for vaccinations when available.

“This would just really help decrease the numbers of cases in the schools,” Horne said. “Hopefully make parents feel a little more comfortable about sending their kids to school.”

The FDA panel voted Tuesday that the vaccine benefits will outweigh any risk for kids ages five to eleven.

The dose for the young children is one-third of the Pfizer shot already recommended for everyone twelve and older.

McLane Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia says the vaccines have proven highly effective in the past – especially for children twelve and older.

“When you look at sort [of the] big picture – risk versus benefits – I know we are all eager to put this pandemic behind us. This is another tool to do that,” Lucia said. “I know I am ready to get my kids vaccinated as well, to be a part of putting this pandemic behind us.”

The FDA is not limited by the panel’s recommendation, and is expected to make its own decisions within the coming days.

Horne says if the vaccine is approved, the Health District will continue working closely with the school districts and parents.

“It’s really our hope that our more vulnerable communities and our most despaired populations will take advantage of getting vaccinated,” Horne said. “Not only for the child, but think about the health of those that may be living with them. That really decreases our risk of spreading COVID-19 to our communities.”