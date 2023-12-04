The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For those who feel like October came and left with the quickness, we have some festive Christmas movies that may also satisfy your Halloween side as well.

Think of it like.. a hybrid Halloween Christmas? Would you watch any of these Christmas-themed scary movies?

Dead of Night (1945)

“Guests invited to a weekend in the country share their supernatural stories, beginning with Walter Craig, who senses impending doom as his half-remembered recurring dream turns into reality,” according to IMDb.

Gremlins (1984)

“A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town,” IMDb mentions.

IMDb, Gremlins (1984)

Stephen King’s Misery (1990)

“After a famous author is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels, he comes to realize that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse,” IMDb reads.

IMDb, Kathy Bates in Misery (1990)

Black Christmas (2006)

Starting Michelle Trachtenberg, an escaped maniac returns to his childhood home, which is now a sorority house, and begins to — you can read there rest on IMDb…

ATM (2012)

Starring Josh Peck, this thriller focuses on three co-workers who end up fighting for their lives when they become trapped by an unknown man in rage.

IMDb, Josh Peck, Brian Geraghty, and Alice Eve in ATM (2012)

A Christmas Horror Story (2015)

In this somewhat funny horror film, Santa versus a Christmas spirit on Christmas Eve.

Krampus (2015)

In the midst of a bad Christmas, a boy accidentally summons a festive demon into his family home.

IMDb, Krampus (2015)

Ana and the Apocalypse (2017)

On Christmas, a zombie apocalypse threatens Little Haven, forcing Anna and her friends to fight for their lives.