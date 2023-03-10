DALLAS (KDAF) — Two new items have been added to the menu by McDonald’s, including a rebranded crispy chicken sandwich.

The only thing better than a McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwich is two McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwiches, right?

Yes! The rebooted Bacon Ranch McCrispy and the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy will be on the menu, starting March 13.

According to Mcdonald’s spokesperson, the rebooted Bacon Ranch McCrispy is topped with applewood smoked bacon, cool crinkle-cut pickles, and a creamy Ranch Sauce.

If you love chicken and you love sandwiches, you definitely have to try both of their new items.

A different way to add some bite to your bite, it’s crispy, juicy, and tender with their spicy pepper sauce—if you think you can handle the heat.