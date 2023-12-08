The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas! Including Anime, according to Fort Worth’s Anime Frontier!

The three-day Crunchyroll convention features exhibits, anime premieres and other special events and guests in anime and manga.

Special guests include highly respected voice actress Chiwa Saito, highly acclaimed manga artist and illustrator Acky Bright, Streamer Vox Akuma, My Hero Academia’s voice actor Zeno Robinson and more!

The event will be held from Dec. 8 through Dec 10 at the Fort Worth Convention. The same creators responsible for this convention were also responsible for the positive feedback received for Anime NYC, which is one of the nation’s biggest conventions. Anime Frontier is built with support from Crunchyroll and publishers across the Japanese pop culture industry.

The schedule for the next three days goes as follows:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.(Registration)

1 p.m.– 7 p.m.(Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley)

1 p.m.– 10 p.m.(Panels and Events)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Registration)

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.(Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley)

10 a.m. – 10 p.m.(Panels and Events)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Registration)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Panels and Events)

