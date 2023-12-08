The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A 2.2-magnitude earthquake apparently struck overnight as Texans slept.

The earthquake was near Northlake, a small town about 45 miles northwest of DFW, according to the United States Geological Survey.

As surprising as this may be, it’s also not the only earthquake the state has experienced in the past year. In Runaway Bay, Texas six earthquakes happened in the past 365 days at a 2.4-magnitude, according to Earthquake Track.

National Geographic, Esri

Now seeing numbers like that may cause you to become concerned, however, don’t worry, this is a very rare occurrence! According to thinkhazard.org, the chance of a Texas earthquake hazard is classified as low.

This means that there is a 2% chance of potentially damaging earthquake shaking in Texas in the next 50 years.