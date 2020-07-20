American, JetBlue will expand cooperation in NY, Boston

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue are striking a new partnership designed to help them both in New York and Boston. American says the deal will allow new international flights from JFK Airport and help it compete in New York against Delta and United.

Labor groups at American questioned the timing of the deal, which is being announced one day after American said it will send furlough warnings to 25,000 employees.

The deal is similar to one that American struck with Alaska Airlines around Seattle. American and JetBlue say the deal announced Thursday will let them recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic once air travel picks up.