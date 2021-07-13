American Airlines passenger was taped to her seat after she bit flight attendant, carrier confirms

Footage from inside the aircraft (not pictured) appears to show the woman yelling at deplaning passengers from her seat. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — An unruly American Airlines passenger was bound to her seat with heavy-duty tape on a July 6 flight from Dallas to Charlotte, video posted to social media appeared to show.

American Airlines has since confirmed the incident, claiming that the disruptive woman was physically restrained after biting one of the flight attendants and attempting to open the boarding door.

Footage from the incident, shared to TikTok by user @lol.arie last week, shows passengers deplaning in Charlotte. As they walk toward the boarding door, a woman can be seen taped into a seat in the forward cabin, yelling at the passengers as they pass.

Law enforcement officers and medical personnel are also seen waiting on the jetway just outside the aircraft door.

The video, which has since been deleted from TikTok, had been viewed more than 4 million times on the social media platform. The same user also posted a follow-up video explaining the allegedly “frantic” scene aboard the aircraft, which was also later deleted.

In a statement obtained by Nexstar, American Airlines elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“While in flight from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Charlotte (CLT) on July 6, the crew on board American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security concern after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit and caused injury to a flight attendant,” said a representative for the airline. “For the safety and security of other customers and our crew, the individual was restrained until the flight landed at CLT and could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

American Airlines added that flight attendants initially tried to “deescalate” the situation before resorting to restraints — specifically, flex cuffs and restraint tape.

After passengers deplaned, law enforcement officials in Charlotte, along with medics, transported the woman to a local hospital, American Airlines has said. All other passengers exited the aircraft without incident, according to the airline.

The woman is currently on the airline’s no-fly list pending an investigation.