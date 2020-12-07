Amazon’s Sidewalk network shares your home bandwidth with neighborhood

Amazon recently launched its Sidewalk network, and the company says it will improve connection with devices and even help locate lost pets.

Sidewalk uses a small part of your internet connection to build a shared network in your local vicinity and other Sidewalk-compatible devices can make use of this – even devices aren’t yours.

Devices will include things like Amazon Echos and Ring doorbells.

As expected, privacy concerns arose with the anncoucement. Amazon says data will be securely encrypted and that data usage is capped 500Mb a month.

Sidewalk features were automatically enabled on some devices. You can disable it by going into the Alexa app and then Settings > Account Settings > Amazon Sidewalk.