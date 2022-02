Alison Sweeney talked about the third movie in “The Wedding Veil” series and said she is really proud to be a part of the Hallmark family. She also shared details about the cast live tweeting during the premiere of the movie.

“The Wedding Veil Legacy” airs at 8 p.m. on Saturday on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 17, 2022.