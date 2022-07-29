Alexander Ludwig first appeared on the radar as the bad guy Cato in the “Hunger Games” franchise and he has taken off in many directions since.

Ludwig has recently starred in the STARZ series “Heels” and plays a pro wrestler named Ace Spade. His character is a whirlwind of emotion’s and complex but that only drew Alexzander in more The actor stated that the most important thing to him is the script of a movie or television show and this one he said he couldn’t put down.

This actor is a now turned country singer and this new singer has come out with his debut album “Highway 99.” Ludwig mentioned that it wasn’t as easy as it looks to transition from actor to singer but has made the transformation well.

He grew up listening to country music when he was younger and he wanted to see what it was like to make his own country music and songs. He has many inspirations in this genre such as Jason Alden, Lainey Wilson and a lot of ’90’s country that come out in his music.

Alexzander gave a preview of his single “Faded On Me” and said he will be doing both acting and singing for as long as he can.

To hear more of the new country artists music make sure to pick up his album “Highway 99” being released on Aug 26.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2021.