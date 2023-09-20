The year was 1998….picture a beautiful restaurant on oak lawn avenue in Dallas, right on the edge of Highland Park and Uptown… fast forward, 25 years later, al biernat's remains as one of the premier steakhouses in Dallas, attracting customers from all over the world. Yolonda takes us inside.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Al Biernat’s on Oak Lawn in Dallas is celebrating 25 years of attracting guests from all over the world, while providing unmatched service, the best steak and the feeling of warmth that can only be delivered when it’s genuine and comes from the heart.

Yolonda sat down with the director of operations, Brad Fuller, who admits the restaurant business is in his DNA, and fondly remembers traveling from Michigan during the summers, to work with his mentor & Uncle Al in Dallas.

Biernat’s coined the phrase, “more than a great steakhouse”, and they’ve proved just that and fuller gives credit to his uncle’s passion and vision for the family-owned business to be able to sustain all of these years. You can’t help but acknowledge the smiles and testimonies of the waitstaff that have been with the restaurant for decades.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the restaurant has compiled pictures and all of the memories and combined them into a 150-page yearbook that will be featured in both the Oak Lawn restaurant and Al Biernat’s North location.

As Yolonda topped off her visit with shrimp & mango ceviche, fuller expressed his gratitude for all the wonderful patrons who’ve stopped by to celebrate their 25th anniversary. If you’d like to rock super cool merch, they’ve also opened an online store where you can purchase hats, aprons, tumblers, t-shirts and golf balls with the restaurant’s logo.

To find out more visit: https://www.albiernats.com