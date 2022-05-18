DALLAS (KDAF) — In 2021, people were anxious to travel according to a new report from Airbnb.

The hospitality company posted a report with statistics showing that Airbnb hosts in rural parts of the country raked in a collective $3.5 billion. Also, domestic nights booked by U.S. guests grew 110% from the year 2019.

In Texas, rural Airbnb hosts raked in $116 million, putting it behind the following states:

Colorado – $364 million

Tennesse – $249 million

North Carolina – $224 million

California – $205 million

New York – $178 million

Michigan – $149 million

Oregon – $136 million

Utah – $134 million

Vermont – $126 million

For the full report, visit airbnb.com.