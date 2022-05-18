DALLAS (KDAF) — In 2021, people were anxious to travel according to a new report from Airbnb.

The hospitality company posted a report with statistics showing that Airbnb hosts in rural parts of the country raked in a collective $3.5 billion. Also, domestic nights booked by U.S. guests grew 110% from the year 2019.

In Texas, rural Airbnb hosts raked in $116 million, putting it behind the following states:

  • Colorado – $364 million
  • Tennesse – $249 million
  • North Carolina – $224 million
  • California – $205 million
  • New York – $178 million
  • Michigan – $149 million
  • Oregon – $136 million
  • Utah – $134 million
  • Vermont – $126 million

For the full report, visit airbnb.com.