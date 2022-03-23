KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After waiting for a year and spending $13,000, an East Tennessee car owner is wondering when his Ferrari will be fixed.

Kevin Johnson took his 2001 Ferrari 360 Spyder to Eurohaus Motorsports repair shop in Maryville, Tennessee, a year ago and it still remains unfixed.

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable. It’s been a year,” said Johnson. “I have given him $13,700 already. That should be enough to go ahead and pay for all the parts needed to make the repairs.”

Johnson, a former dealership service manager, said he always keeps his car in the garage, and for about nine months, it sat outside of the auto repair shop. When Johnson saw his car, the motor was in pieces and nowhere near ready to run.

The car, which only had 15,000 miles on it, had developed oil and coolant leaks, and it also had a transmission issue.

“Kind of my thought and kind of talking with him,” Johnson said of the mechanic, “we were thinking maybe two, three months would be total turnaround time for everything.”

Johnson said Robert Berry, the mechanic and owner of Eurohaus Motorsports, responding mostly via text messages, has given him different excuses over the last half year on why his car isn’t fixed yet.

Berry said he’s a one-man shop and he can’t get good technicians to work on exotic cars. He also said he’s good at what he does, that he’s a perfectionist and that he’s trying to get everyone’s car fixed.

Berry said he’s not taking on any more work until he gets all the cars at his shop repaired. Regarding Johnson’s Ferrari, Berry said he’ll get around to fixing it.

“I want my car. I want my car. I want my car repaired just like we agreed upon,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Berry contacted him on Friday saying he’s trying to do a better job and promised him an “accounting of repairs” to the Ferrari by Monday. Johnson said on Tuesday, he was still waiting.

Johnson is not the only one who has reported having a problem with Berry’s repair shops.

Last month, another customer spent $13,000 to get his 2016 Porsche fixed at Berry’s shop, where it stayed for at least 15 months. In 2015, yet another vehicle owner took his classic Mercedes to one of Berry’s other shops, where it remained for 18 months. In the latter case, the owner took Berry to court and won.