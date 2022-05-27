DALLAS (KDAF) — Star Wars fans were treated last night (myself included).

After being told that the first two episodes of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show were going to be released at midnight PT, Disney announced that they would release three hours early, at 9 p.m. PT.

Now that the first two episodes are out, social media reaction seems to be in favor of the limited series. Though, after a while, there are bound to be criticisms given the fandom’s usual reaction to new Star Wars content.

The first two episodes are filled with exciting narrative threads, great action set pieces and callbacks to previous Star Wars films.

If you have some free time this weekend, this series is a breeze. The official runtime for the first episode is 55 minutes, however, there is a more than four-minute recap (in case you haven’t watched the prequels) and about four-to-five minutes of credits at the end, making this closer to 45-50 minutes long.

Editor’s note: if you have not watched the Star Wars prequels (episodes 1-3), do so prior to watching this show.

The official runtime for the second episode is about 44 minutes, but again after the credits, the actual runtime is shorter.

These episodes are available on Disney+.