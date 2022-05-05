DALLAS (KDAF) — Upcycling your interior design doesn’t always have to be about getting the latest and biggest statement pieces. Sometimes it’s the littlest design details that make the biggest difference.

That’s what North Texas second-hand stylist Sarah Teresinski shows us. With more than 4,000 Instagram followers and 178,000 TikTok followers, she gives her huge audience clever little design hacks that make the big statements.

Sarah has gathered so much attention from her helpful tips that she’s even garnered national attention for her creative ways of recycling.

CW33’s Jenny Anchondo stopped by her humble abode to get the latest tips on how to make the most with items you already have at home.