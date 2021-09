DALLAS (KDAF) — Bret Ernst, actor and comedian known for his role in Cobra Kai, will be performing at Dallas Comedy Club this weekend.

Ernst is a self-proclaimed ‘die-hard Cowboys fan’ and has a Cowboys podcast on the ‘Blogging the Boys’ network.

He will be performing on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. He will also be performing Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Ernst joined our show to talk more about himself and his appearance at the club.