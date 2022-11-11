Jeff Perry stars in ABC’s new series Alaska Daily,” where he plays an investigative journalist opposite of Hilary Swank.

Perry took it upon himself to head up to Alaska to visit the editors of Anchorage Daily News to pick their brains and get into the mindset of an editor This is the source newspaper on which the show is basing a lot of its news stories on.

The actor plays opposite Hilary Swank who is the star journalist at the paper and they need her help in cracking a case. Perry had nothing to say but great things about his famous costar and her mesmerizing work.

“My biggest challenge is remembering that I’m in the scene with her, as opposed to just becoming the audience and gawking at her ability” he revealed. “The swiftness of her mind, her grounded beautiful authenticity. It’s a blast.”

You can watch new episodes of “Alaska Daily” Thursdays at 10 P.M. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2022.